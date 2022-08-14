Roth Capital Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,742,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Amyris by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

