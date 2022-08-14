Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$17.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.25 and a one year high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

