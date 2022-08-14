Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $292.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.