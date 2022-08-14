Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s current price.

ONEX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.75. Onex has a 12 month low of C$61.99 and a 12 month high of C$101.61.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.