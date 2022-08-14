Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$67.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of STN opened at $50.85 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $39,496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

