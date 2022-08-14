Royal Bank of Canada Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $4.34 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

