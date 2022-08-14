Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$47.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Stelco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $28.90 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

