RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

