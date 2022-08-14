Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$155.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

