Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Up 7.2%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.