Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 3.0 %

RUSMF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.