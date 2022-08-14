Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.21.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

