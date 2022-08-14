Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.21.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.49.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.