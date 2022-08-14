Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,606 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EXP opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.95.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

