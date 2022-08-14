Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,456 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 38,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

