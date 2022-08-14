Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $30,304,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

