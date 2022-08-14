Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 337.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $12,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 723,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,627,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 720,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.11 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

