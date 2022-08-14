Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TTM stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

