Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,391 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Balchem by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Trading Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

Balchem stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.