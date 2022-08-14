Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,405 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 228,185 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $733,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $552.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

