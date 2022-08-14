Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,478 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.