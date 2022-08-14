Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,845,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,596,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,521,000 after buying an additional 768,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 665,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

