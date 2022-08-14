Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NBN opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

