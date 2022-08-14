Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of -221.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Ooma Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.