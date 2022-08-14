Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

