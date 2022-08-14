Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

