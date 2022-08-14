Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 49.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Omega Flex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Omega Flex Price Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $122.22 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $161.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

