Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 918,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $387.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

