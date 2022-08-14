Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1,320.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

