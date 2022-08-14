Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

