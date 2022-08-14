Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 75.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $788.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 278,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,800,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

