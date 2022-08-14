Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLG. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

