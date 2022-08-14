Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 124,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.80 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $385.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

