Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,521,000 after buying an additional 768,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,162,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 555,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 303,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 54,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 247,587 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Insider Activity

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

