Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

