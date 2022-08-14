Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CLR opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

