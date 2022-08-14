Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

