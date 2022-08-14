Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

