Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.