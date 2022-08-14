Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 160.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $15,908,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

