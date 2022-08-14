Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 139,786 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 97,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 15.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Down 0.5 %

HROW opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harrow Health Company Profile

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

