Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,033 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,620,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,260,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 445,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

