Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,284,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,341,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

HIMX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.32%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

