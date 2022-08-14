Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Trading Down 0.2 %
FWONK opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
