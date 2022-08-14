Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,442 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

