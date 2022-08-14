Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 168,653 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

