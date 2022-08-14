Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,085 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

