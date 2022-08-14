Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,945 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $35.57 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

