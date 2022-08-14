Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 313,821 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 313,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabot Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of CBT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

