Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 497,820 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,309,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

Quantum Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QMCO opened at $1.74 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

